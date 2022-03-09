IRGC: Israel will surely ‘pay the price’ for killing two advisors in Syria

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday that the Israeli regime will surely “pay the price” for martyring two of its advisors in Syria.

“Undoubtedly, the Zionist regime will pay the price of this atrocity,” the IRGC Public Relations Office said in a statement.

It named the two victims as Colonel Ehsan Karbalayi-Poor and Colonel Morteza Saeed-Nezhad, who were martyred following a missile attack by the Israeli regime on the outskirts of Damascus, the Syrian capital, a day earlier, Press TV reported.

In a statement on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh also strongly condemned this criminal act, saying that the act is rooted in “the aggressive, occupying and terrorist nature of the Israeli regime.”

Khatibzadeh stressed that Iran will not let this brash act and other moves by the “child-killing” Zionist regime’s terror machine “go unpunished”.

One of the goals of the axis of resistance in the region is to hold the Israeli apartheid regime accountable for such inhumane crimes, he said.

Khatibzadeh also offered condolences to the families of the two martyrs.

Advisory presence in Syria

Iran maintains an advisory mission in Syria, helping it in the face of foreign-backed terrorism. Back in 2017, the advisory assistance helped Syria defeat the Takfiri terrorist group of Daesh.

The Monday attack does not mark the first time the Israeli regime targets the Iranian military advisors. Last time, the occupying regime martyred a number of Iranian advisors during an attack on the T-4 airbase near the city of Homs in Western Syria in 2018.

Israel keeps a significant military presence in Syria’s occupied Golan Heights, which it uses as one of its launchpads for attacks against the Syrian soil.

The Tel Aviv regime mostly keeps quiet about its attacks on the Syrian territory, which many view as a knee-jerk reaction to the Syrian government’s increasing success in confronting terrorism.

Blast in occupied territories

Also on Tuesday, Hebrew-language sources reported of a “massive blast” in the Gush Dan area, along the Mediterranean coastline in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The explosion was heard as far as several kilometers away, with some residents of the Israeli-occupied West Bank reporting hearing as many as seven blasts.

The Israeli police have said they were investigating the incident.