Shahdab Yazd win Iran Volleyball Super League first-ever title

TEHRAN – Shahdab Yazd claimed the title of the 35th edition of the Iran Volleyball Super League for the first time in their history on Monday.

In the match held in Tehran’s Khaney-e Volleyball, Shahdab defeated Paykan 3-1 (25-19, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18) and claimed the title.

Shahdab, headed by Alireza Tolou Kian, had defeated Paykan 3-0 in their first match on Saturday.

The final matches were held on a best-of-three basis where the team with two wins would be guaranteed the title.

Sepahan and Foolad Sirjan took joint bronze medal.

Paykan Tehran are most-decorated Iranian volleyball team, winning the title 12 times.

Shahdab and Paykan volleyball clubs will also represent Iran at the 22nd edition of the Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship in Tehran.