Non-oil trade with neighbors up 42% in 11 months yr/yr

TEHRAN – The value of Iran’s non-oil trade with its neighbors stood at $46.245 billion during the first 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2021-February 19, 2022) to register a 42 percent increase year on year, the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

Rohollah Latifi put the weight of non-oil trade with the neighboring countries at 92,256,219 million tons in the said time span, stating that trade with the neighbors also increased by 22 percent in terms of weight, IRIB reported.

Latifi put the 11-month non-oil exports at 70.259 million tons valued at $23.528 billion, with a 28-percent rise in value and 13 percent growth in weight.

He said major export destinations of the Iranian non-oil goods were Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Afghanistan, and Pakistan followed by Oman, Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.

The official further noted that the Islamic Republic imported 21.996 million tons of non-oil commodities worth over $22.717 billion in the first 11 months of the present year, with a 62-percent growth in value and a 65-percent rise in weight year on year.

The United Arab Emirates was the top exporter to Iran in the said period, followed by Turkey, Russia, Iraq, and Oman, he stated.

Back in January, IRICA Head Alireza Moghadasi had put the value of Iran’s non-oil trade with its neighbors at $36.8 billion for the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2021), saying that the figure had registered a 42 percent increase year on year.

Moghadasi put the weight of non-oil trade with the neighboring countries at 75 million tons in the said time span, stating that trade with the neighbors also increased by 18 percent in terms of weight.

EF/MA