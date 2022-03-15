Iran Foreign Ministry holds specialized meeting on oppressive U.S. sanctions

TEHRAN – The Iranian foreign ministry held a meeting with a number of high-ranking Iranian officials on Monday to discuss the U.S. sanctions on Iran.

The inhumane aspects and consequences of the cruel and illegal U.S. sanctions on the people of targeted countries were discussed at a meeting hosted by top Iranian diplomat Hossein Amir Abdollahian at the Foreign Ministry, the Iranian foreign ministry said.

This specialized meeting was held with the presence of Vice President for Economic Affairs Mohsen Rezaei, and former foreign minister Manouchehr Mottaki, and senior directors of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Vice President for Economic Affairs Mohsen Rezaei pointed out that the focal point of the sanctions imposed by the United States is targeting the economies of countries and to put pressure on the people to break the resistance of those who do not approve of the U.S. unilateralist policies. He emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran has a lot of experience in neutralizing and countering unilateral and oppressive U.S. sanctions.

Rezaei added that the illegal and arrogant withdrawal of the U.S. government from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is the best evidence of Washington's arrogant behavior, and its approach in the current negotiations also shows that America arrogantly wants our country to take practical action and be committed to the JCPOA while the U.S. does not consider itself bound by the commitments that Washington has already made under the JCPOA.

The Vice president for economic affairs expressed hope that the U.S. government would show its determination to return to its commitments by taking the necessary decisions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian also stressed at the meeting that the U.S. government's oppressive and unilateral sanctions, which are imposed on independent nations, are contrary to all international norms and human rights.

Amir Abdollahian emphasized that the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue with strength and logic on the two paths of neutralizing sanctions and removing them through the Vienna talks.

It is worth mentioning that the participants in the meeting, while exchanging views on the different dimensions of sanctions and ways to counter them, emphasized on documenting and writing about Iran's successful experience in dealing with oppressive U.S. sanctions.

