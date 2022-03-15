“US Arms Policies Towards the Shah’s Iran” published in Persian

TEHRAN – “US Arms Policies Towards the Shah’s Iran” by Stephen McGlinchey has been published in Persian.

Translated by Mohammad-Shamseddin Abdollahinejad, the book was originally published in 2014. Qoqnus is the publisher of the book.

This book reconstructs and explains the arms relationship that successive U.S. administrations developed with the Shah of Iran between 1950 and 1979.

This relationship has generally been neglected in the extant literature leading to a series of omissions and distortions in the historical record.

By detailing how and why Iran transitioned from a primitive military aid recipient in the 1950s to America’s primary military credit customer in the late 1960s and 1970s, this book provides a detailed and original contribution to the understanding of a key Cold War episode in the U.S. foreign policy.

By drawing on extensive declassified documents from more than 10 archives, the investigation demonstrates not only the importance of the arms relationship but also how it reflected, and contributed to, the wider evolution of U.S.-Iranian relations from a position of Iranian client state dependency to a situation where the U.S. became heavily leveraged to the Shah for protection of the Persian Gulf and beyond – until the policy met its calamitous conclusion in 1979 as a consequence of the Islamic revolution in Iran.

This book will be of interest to students and scholars of West Asian studies, U.S. foreign policy and security studies and for those seeking a better foundation from which to gain an understanding of U.S. foreign policy in the final decade of the Cold War and beyond.

McGlinchey is a senior lecturer in international relations at the University of the West of England, Bristol and editor-in-chief of E-International Relations.

Photo: A copy of the Persian translation of Stephen McGlinchey’s “US Arms Policies Towards the Shah’s Iran”.

