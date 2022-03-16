Smart submarines delivered to IRGC Navy

TEHRAN - A series of new advanced homegrown defense hardware with special capabilities, including smart sub-surface vessels along with missiles and speedboats, were delivered to the IRGC Navy on Tuesday.

The new armaments were handed over during a ceremony attended by top military officials, including the IRGC chief Hossein Salami, in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas.

For the first time, the IRGC naval fleet was unequipped with domestically developed smart submarines, which will significantly boost its capabilities in detecting and thwarting sub-surface threats.

The new speedboats, which feature high maneuverability, are capable of traveling at up to 95 knots. They can also carry and fire various missiles and rockets.

The IRGC Navy was also furnished with new maneuverable missiles, whose range has been increased and can be used in electronic warfare, Press TV reported.

The explosive and destructive power of the new missiles has been enhanced in comparison with the previous versions.

Addressing the ceremony, IRGC Navy Commander Ali Reza Tangsiri said the smart submarines opened a new chapter in his force’s capabilities in various operations.

For his part, Salami said, “The barriers of the sanctions are flimsy for our youths, who have built all the equipment in the era of the enemies’ cruel and tough sanctions. They have neutralized the sanctions.”

Major General Salami highlighted the significance of upgrading the defense power and adopting new methods to boost national military power.

With the addition of smart sub-surface vessels, the geometrical structure of the IRGC naval power was completed at surface, above-the-surface, sub-surface, and land vehicles, Major General Salami stated.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made substantial headway in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has repeatedly called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.