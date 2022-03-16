Tehran derby a title decider

TEHRAN – Tehran derby can be the most important match in entire careers of Persepolis coach Yahya Golmohammadi and Esteghlal trainer Farhad Majidi.

Persepolis sit second in Iran Professional League (IPL), six points behind leaders Esteghlal.

The loss will cost the title for Golmohammadi, former Iran defender. On the other hand, Esteghlal could bring an end to their nine-year title drought with a win.

Majidi will, without a shadow of doubt, be a hero for the Blues’ fans with a win over their archrivals.

With six weeks to spare, Esteghlal could win the title with a win in the match.

Persepolis have won IPL title in the past five seasons and look to win that for the sixth time in a row. To lose against Esteghlal means they will have an impossible mission to make history and must try in the next season.

The match will be held in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium and the fans can enter into stadium after about two years.

Esteghlal and Persepolis have played each other 97 times with Esteghlal narrowly lead the encounters by 26 wins to 25 with 46 draws.