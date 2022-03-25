TPO supports export of knowledge-based, job-creating products

TEHRAN- The head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) said that this organization supports the export of knowledge-based and job-creating products, TPO portal published.

Alireza Peyman-Pak made the remarks referring to the slogan of the present Iranian calendar year 1401 (began on March 21), which is named “Production: Knowledge-Based and Job-Creating” by Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

Referring to the slogan of 1401 by the Leader and the need to strengthen the export of knowledge-based goods, he said: “Since September of last year, with the emphasis of the minister of industry, mining and trade, the role of technology, the role of employment, the amount of investment and the comparative advantage of goods for export were determined and we tried to strengthen the trade of knowledge-based products while maintaining previous export procedures.”

The TPO head further mentioned the need to develop exports to neighboring countries and the complementarity of the country's economy and trade with many neighboring countries and advantages, and said: “The 13th government's approach is to develop trade with neighboring countries and conclude trade agreements in the region, and the free trade agreement with Eurasia is one of the issues that is being pursued intensively.”

MA/MA