‘Industry, Mining, Trade Ministry supports knowledge-based products’

TEHRAN- Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi-Amin announced his ministry’s support to the knowledge-based products.

Making the remarks on the sidelines of the first cabinet meeting in the new Iranian calendar year (began on March 21), the minister said: “Industries that move toward production of knowledge-based products or industries that create more jobs enjoy the support of the ministry.”

The minister’s statements was in line with the slogan of the present Iranian calendar year 1401, which is named “Production: Knowledge-Based and Job-Creating” by Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

The ministry’s plans for the realization of the present year’s slogan will be in three levels in terms of the knowledge-based and job creation, the minister announced.

“In the first level, we rank, prioritize, target and determine indicators and we monitor. For example, in the export field, we will base the ranking of exporters on knowledge-based factor, that is, exporters who export knowledge-based products will receive higher rankings and points and will be more supported”, Fatemi-Amin said.

The second level is dedicated to projects that need to be defined in this area, the minister said, adding, “Fortunately, we set up some infrastructure in the past year that will help the development of the knowledge-based and job creation”.

For example, issues such as chain financing and the payment of bill-based facilities solve many working capital issues, he added.

According to him, other issues such as the supply of raw materials through the mercantile exchange are also among these tasks.

Fatemi-Amin described the third level as the processes and structures of the ministry itself, and said, “Last year, with the restructuring of the ministry in all specialized offices such as Office of Automobiles, Textiles and Clothing Office, Office of Medical Equipment and Office of Rail Industries, we created a technology and innovation group that aims to connect the universities to various industries.”

MA/MA