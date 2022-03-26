More than 18m cellphones imported in 12 months

TEHRAN- As announced by the spokesman of Iran’s Association of Cellphone, Tablet, and Accessories Importers, 18.3 million cellphones were imported to the country during 12-month period from February 20, 2021 to February 19, 2022.

Mohammadreza Alian said in the Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), the most import was in the third month, while in its previous year, the most import was in the last months of the year.

Iranian mobile phone traders imported 15.8 million smartphones in the Iranian calendar year 1399 (ended on March 20, 2021), according to the Iranian Association of Cellphone, Tablet, and Accessories Importers.

With the implementation of Iran’s National Mobile Registry Plan back in October 2017, Iranians now must register all new mobile phones to be eligible for use in the country. This law is to fight smuggling phones to Iran. As a result, all people who want to use their phones for more than one month in the Islamic Republic will need to register their phones as a way to pay the customs fees.

In April 2021, the Iranian Ministry of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) had announced the launch of a five-year plan for the domestic production of 14 million cellphones and tablets.

According to the ministry, the mentioned program is going to create job opportunities for over 43,000 people and save the country over $1 billion during the said five years.

MA/MA