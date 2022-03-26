Iran insists on urgent resolution of Ukraine conflict based on int’l law

TEHRAN - Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations says Tehran remains “deeply concerned about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in and around Ukraine,” reiterating Tehran’s call for an “urgent and peaceful” resolution of the conflict in Ukraine in line with “international law”.

Majid Takht Ravanchi made the remarks at a UN General Assembly meeting on Wednesday.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has entered its 31st day.

Takht Ravanchi said Iran is adamant on its insistence for the urgent cessation of hostilities and de-escalation of tensions in the current conflict and encourages all parties to pursue their concerns through dialogue.

Iran urges all parties to the conflict to cooperate in advancing humanitarian response to the situation, the ambassador added.

“My government supports the ongoing negotiations between the parties and reiterates its call for an urgent peaceful resolution of the conflict in accordance with international law,” he concluded, according to Press TV.

His remarks came after the UN General Assembly voted for a resolution criticizing Russia over the operation. The draft resolution was passed with 140 votes in favor, five against, and 38 abstentions, including by Iran.

Explaining the reason behind Iran’s abstention, Takht Ravanchi said, “We believe that the current text of the resolution before the General Assembly contains languages that go beyond the scope of the humanitarian situation on the ground and lacks realistic mechanisms for dealing with the humanitarian aspects of the conflict.”

A senior Ukrainian official said on Tuesday that talks with Russia on ending the war were very difficult but said there was "certainly room for compromise," adding that negotiations would continue on Wednesday.

"We'll continue tomorrow - it's a very difficult... negotiation process. There are fundamental contradictions but there is certainly room for compromise," tweeted Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Talks had resumed via a video link on Tuesday. Ukrainian officials played up hopes the war could end sooner than expected, saying Moscow may be coming to terms with its failure to impose a new government on Kyiv by force.

In a hint of possible compromise, Zelenskiy said Ukraine was prepared to accept security guarantees that stop short of its long-term objective of NATO membership, which Moscow opposes.