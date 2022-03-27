Iranian FM meets top Lebanese officials, says Tehran ready to aid Lebanon

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian who visited Beirut on Thursday for talks with top Lebanese officials said Tehran is willing to provide aid to Lebanon in different fields, especially in economic and commercial sectors.

Lebanon is suffering from an economic crisis, mostly resulting from the U.S. sanctions on the country. Russia’s war on Ukraine has made the situation look gloomier as up to 90 percent of Lebanon’s wheat and cooking oil imports come from Ukraine and Russia, as well as a large proportion of grain imports.

The impact means that Lebanon now has only one month’s wheat reserves left, deepening an already-existing food security crisis in the country.

According to Al Jazeera, Lebanon’s food inflation is now among the highest in the world, with food prices rising by 1000 percent.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun wrote on his Twitter account that the Iranian foreign minister has given assurances to him that Iran is ready to help the Lebanese in all areas, including providing wheat for the country.

Amir Abdollahian also discussed bilateral ties and the latest regional developments met with senior Lebanese officials.

President Aoun stressed that any progress in the Vienna talks and negotiations between Iran and Saudi Arabia will have positive impacts on the region and the world.

During his talks with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Mikati, Amir Abdollahian also touched upon the significance of the upcoming parliamentary elections in Lebanon, Press TV reported.

As Lebanon is dealing with an economic crisis, some experts believe U.S. bans on any dealing with other Asian states, especially Iran, have exacerbated Lebanon’s problems.

Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah also held a meeting with the Iranian minister where they discussed developments in Lebanon and the region. Amir Abdollahian also met with Palestinian factions and reiterated Iran’s support for the full liberation of Palestine.