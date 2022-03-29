Iranian FM departs to China to attend meeting on Afghanistan

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, accompanied by a political delegation, departed to China on Tuesday morning to attend a meeting on Afghanistan.

China to host the conference of countries neighboring Afghanistan on Wednesday and Thursday in the city of Tunxi, East China's Anhui Province.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who made a surprise visit to Afghanistan last week, will chair the meeting.

Analysts said the meeting will focus on humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people and call on the U.S. to return the Afghan people's assets, Global Times reported.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Monday that foreign ministers or representatives from Pakistan, Iran, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are scheduled to attend the meeting.

It will be the third meeting of its kind on Afghanistan since the Taliban took power in the country. Pakistan and Iran held the first and second meetings on the country in September and October respectively.

Taliban’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi also plans to join the conference.

The foreign ministers of Indonesia and Qatar will also be invited to join as special guests, according to Wang, Global Times said.

The meetings among foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighbors come at a time when international attention has largely moved to the Ukraine crisis from the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. The meetings in China will call on the world to continue to assist Afghanistan and pool resources for the war-torn country, Zhu Yongbiao, director of the Center for Afghanistan Studies in Lanzhou University, told the Global Times on Monday.