Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari registers 86,000 overnight stays

TEHRAN - Noruz travelers made over 86,000 overnight stays in the lesser-known Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province during the Persian new year holidays (started March 21).

“A total of 86,454 vacationers made overnight stays during Noruz holidays at authorized accommodation centers such as hotels, traditional lodging houses, eco-lodge units, apartment hotels, guest houses, and tourist centers,” the provincial tourism chief said on Friday.

Some 4,300 beds in hotels, apartment hotels, guest houses, eco-tours, and other tourism centers were prepared across the southwestern province for the accommodation of travelers and tourists during the mentioned period, Alireza Jilan added.

An off-the-beaten-path tourist destination, Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari, is the birthplace of various unique traditions and rituals relative to the 'tribal' lifestyles. Special forms of music, dance, and clothing are noteworthy. It has considerable potential to become a vibrant tourist attraction because of its changing natural landscape.

The province is also a hub for making wool felt products, majorly of which are exported abroad. It is home to some 500 crafters, in over 250 workshops, making handmade felt products.

ABU/AFM