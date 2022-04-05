10-man Esteghlal held by Paykan: IPL

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football team missed a golden chance to move eight points clear at top of Iran Professional League (IPL) table Tuesday night.

The Blues shared the spoils in a goalless draw in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Esteghlal were reduced to 10 men after Brazilian defender Raphael Silva was sent off in the 41st minute.

Paykan created so many chances but their strikers failed to capitalize on them.

Esteghlal goalkeeper Hossein Hosseini was the Man of the Match.

In Isfahan, struggling Naft Masjed Soleyman earned a great 1-0 win over Zob Ahan and Gol Gohar seized a late 3-3 draw against rock-bottom Shahr Khodro in Sirjan.

Esteghlal sit six points clear of Persepolis atop the table.