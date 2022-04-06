Annual export from Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province rises 177%

TEHRAN- The value of export from Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province rose 177 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), from its preceding year, a provincial official announced.

Jahanbakhsh Moradi, the deputy head of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department for trade affairs, said that over 130,000 tons of commodities worth $92.785 million were exported from the province in the previous year, indicating also 252 percent growth in terms of weight year on year.

He named tiles and ceramics, home appliances, milk powder, urea and ammonia, almonds, aquatic feed, floor covering, fish feed, metal and plastic products, and gas cylinders as the main products exported from the province, and Iraq, Turkey, India, Afghanistan, Syria, Pakistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Lebanon, and Georgia as the major export destinations in the past year.

As previously announced by the head of Islamic Republic of Iran’s Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil trade rose 38 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400, as compared to its previous year.

Alireza Moqadasi put the country’s non-oil trade at 162 million tons worth $100 billion in the past year.

He said that Iran exported 122 million tons of non-oil products worth $48 billion in the previous year, which was $14 billion (41 percent) more than the figure for its preceding year.

The country's non-oil trade record in 1400 was reached while the toughest sanctions were imposed on Iran, but thanks to God and the efforts of entrepreneurs, producers and the cooperation of foreign trade-related organizations, a historical record was achieved in the past year which was unprecedented in recent decades, the official underlined.

