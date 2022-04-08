Germany doesn’t tolerate views of a 93-year-old woman: Iran’s rights chief

TEHRAN – Iran’s human rights chief has said Germany, which allows great flexibility toward insults against religious sanctities, does not tolerate the views expressed by a 93-year-old woman.

Ursula Haverbeck, dubbed the "Nazi Grandma" by German media, has questioned the Holocaust.

“Having given so much leeway to launch a broadside against religions and sanctities, Germany fails tolerate a 93-year-old for merely expressing her views,” Kazem Gharibabadi tweeted on Tuesday.

Gharibabadi, a former diplomat who represented Iran at the international organizations in The Hague and Vienna, said such an approach is an example of “systematic clampdown” against those who refused to give in to the “West’s narratives”.

“Only double-standards? Absolutely not! It is a systematic clampdown against those refusing to kow-tow to West’s narratives,” Gharibabadi remarked.

Haverbeck repeatedly said that Auschwitz was "not historically proven" to be a death camp, claiming it was a labor camp instead.

She has served a spate of prison terms for her views. Now she is back in jail after judge said she “spreads poison”.