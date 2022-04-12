Tehran slams police harassment of Iranian citizen in Denmark

TEHRAN- Iran's top human rights official has submitted a letter of protest to Denmark's immigration minister in response to the horrific maltreatment of an Iranian asylum seeker by the European country's immigration police.

Gharibabadi denounced the use of physical force by Danish police against the Iranian woman in a letter written to Danish Minister of Immigration, Mattias Tesfaye.

“Posted videos and photos show four people violently nailing this Iranian citizen to the ground and holding her head against the pavement. A plain clothes officer also exits a vehicle with handcuffs and leg cuffs to restrain the woman’s movement. Some reports said the violent mistreatment of the mother took place right in front of her children’s eyes,” Gharibabadi stated.

He regarded the actions of the Danish police as a breach of the European country's duties under the Convention on the Rights of the Child, the prohibition of violence against women, and Articles 5 and 7 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

Gharibabadi asked Tesfaye and other relevant Danish officials to put an end to such violent acts and to cease treating foreign nationals with double standards.

He further requested that Tesfaye should take steps to recompense the victim for the material and spiritual harm she has suffered, as well as to avoid the woman's forced deportation from the Scandinavian country.

Danish officers were caught on camera in late March beating the Iranian woman before her children and husband.

She was then forcibly transferred to the Copenhagen airport in a deportation attempt, which would separate her from her kids and husband.

The video went viral on social media, drawing criticism on Danish police’s disregard for human rights.

Afsaneh Nadipour, the Iranian ambassador to Denmark, denounced the event and demanded an apology from the country's Foreign Ministry.

Tesfaye was also asked to testify before a legislative committee.

