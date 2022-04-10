Reminiscence in “Autumn has arrived” without any clichés

The book "Autumn has Arrived," written by Golestan Jafari and published by Soore Mehr, tells the story of Fakhr al-Sadat Musavi, the wife of Martyr Ahmad Yusefi, from their marriage to his husband's martyrdom.

* How did the content of this book come together, and why did you choose this title?

The process of writing this book started when I was given a number of prepared interviews to read and comment on, and they were about the wife of a martyr who lost her husband during the war while she was just 24 years old, and they already had two sons. Mrs. Musavi was one of those people who volunteered for military training, and her husband, who was her instructor at the time and was ten years older, proposed to her and told her that if she accepted, she would have to accept the fact that he would eventually abandon her and she would have to face the possibility of losing him in the war. And my question was, although she loved him, how did she accept her proposal? So, I went to Zanjan to talk with her in order to figure it out on my own.

And I chose this title because Autumn was the season of her husband's birthday, his martyrdom, and their marriage.

* What aspects of the imposed war do you believe have been ignored during these years?

I believe we haven't really talked about it in depth yet, such as their families' complicated circumstances and the extent of their suffering, and it is the fault of writers, researchers, and experts like me that people are unaware of these difficulties.

* What challenges do you face now in gathering and collecting the wartime memoirs of the soldiers?

The avoiding of cliches is one of the issues that authors face. And it isn't as simple as it seems. It took me a long time and a lot of effort to write something interesting and believable.

