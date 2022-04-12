When will you grow up?

The book "Cardamom Candy," written by Mehrdad Sedighi and published by Soore Mehr, is about an eleven-year-old boy named Mohsen from Bojnurd province who wants to prove to his family that he has matured and grown up.

This comic novel has a nostalgic atmosphere from the 1980s in Iran, with all of its challenges. This book is more than just a comic novel; it's like Mohsen's diary, and he tells the story himself, which is both sweet and funny.

If you're curious about why the book's title is "Cardamom Candy," look through the pages of the book; maybe there's a reason, maybe not! But first, answer this question so that the purpose of the book's title becomes clearer to you: "Do you believe it is better to drink tea with sugar or candy?!" If candy is your answer, you should know that reading this book is as enjoyable as drinking tea with fresh cardamom candy.

Also, one of the book's best elements that makes it very appealing, is the usage of accents and idioms of people in Mashhad, the meaning of which is mentioned in detail at the end of the book.

