Tehran keen to deepen ties with African countries: Iran FM

TEHRAN- Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Iran's foreign minister, has noted that the Islamic Republic is eager to deepen connections with African nations, especially Burkina Faso, indicating Iran's foreign policy change toward non-Western countries.

In a phone call with Burkina Faso's Foreign Minister Olivia Rouamba, Amir Abdollahian emphasized the importance of Africa in Tehran's foreign policy goals.

The Iranian foreign minister emphasized the need to form a joint cooperation commission between the two countries, according to a readout of the phone call published by the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

He also congratulated Rouamba on her appointment.

Amir Abdollahian also expressed concern over the Takfiri terrorist organizations' activities in Burkina Faso and West Africa.

For her part, Rouamba sought more scientific and technological collaboration with Iran as well as obtaining aid from Iran in a variety of disciplines.

Iran, as a country that has been dealing with terrorism for a long time, can share its expertise with Burkina Faso, she noted.

Tehran has sought to reorient its foreign policy emphasis toward regional, Eastern, and African countries under President Ebrahim Raisi, rather than focusing too much on its ties with Western countries, some of whom have imposed or facilitated sanctions against the country.

Iranian and African businessmen and officials met in Tehran in February for a big summit to examine ways to strengthen trade ties.

Amir Abdollahian told Togo's Foreign Minister Robert Dussey in late January that the Islamic Republic is committed to improving relations with all African countries, including Togo.

Togo's foreign minister also stated that his country is determined to deepen ties with Iran, notably in the fields of commerce and economy.

The two sides agreed to form collaborative working committees, talk about how to open embassies in Tehran and Lome, and swap trade delegations.



