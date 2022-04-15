Annual export from Mazandaran province increases 55%

TEHRAN- The value of export from Mazandaran province, in the north of Iran, rose 55 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), from its preceding year, a provincial official announced.

Hossein-Qoli Qavanlou, the head of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, said that commodities worth $277 million were exported from the province in the previous year.

In terms of the weight, the exports also indicate 44 percent annual growth, he added.

The official further named cement, minerals, dairy products, plastic, and kiwi as the main exported products, and Iraq, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and India as the major export destinations.

As previously announced by the head of Islamic Republic of Iran’s Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil trade rose 38 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400, as compared to its previous year.

Alireza Moqadasi put the country’s non-oil trade at 162 million tons worth $100 billion in the past year.

He said that Iran exported 122 million tons of non-oil products worth $48 billion in the previous year, which was $14 billion (41 percent) more than the figure for its preceding year.

The country's non-oil trade record in 1400 was reached while the toughest sanctions were imposed on Iran, but thanks to God and the efforts of entrepreneurs, producers and the cooperation of foreign trade-related organizations, a historical record was achieved in the past year which was unprecedented in recent decades, the official underlined.

MA/MA