Muslims’ rage against Israel has been re-ignited: Parliament speaker

TEHRAN- The Iranian Parliament's Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, on Sunday cautioned the Israeli regime that the fire of Muslims’ rage has been re-ignited and that the regime will face harsh and crushing punishment.

The comments by Ghalibaf came two days after Israeli forces attacked Palestinian worshipers gathering in al-Aqsa Mosque, firing rubber-coated steel bullets, tear gas, and stun grenades at them which left over 150 people wounded. Over 400 were also arrested by Israeli forces.

The bravery demonstrated by the Palestinians in al-Aqsa Mosque is heralding the emergence of a new intifada.

Speaking at the open session of the parliament, Ghalibaf said, “Palestine is more vigilant than ever, and the death knell of the aggressors has been rung. Thanks to God, the Muslim youth, especially the Palestinian resistance youth, will avenge [the blood of] their brothers and sisters from the usurper and murderous Zionists.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will support the new intifada of the brave Palestinian people with all its might until it achieves its final goal, and the Resistance Front around the world will thwart the plans of the Zionist enemy,” he added.

Speaking to the rulers of Islamic countries, the parliament speaker went on to say “the governments of Muslim countries during the holy month of Ramadan must unanimously condemn the crimes of the occupier Zionist regime with their awake and zealous nations. Undoubtedly, the governments that remained silent about the killing of the Palestinians are considered by Muslims as accomplices of the criminals.”

“Anyone who does not support the Palestinian people in practice today and does not take action to stop the Zionist crimes has risen to war against God, even if he fasts and prays,” Ghalibaf pointed out.