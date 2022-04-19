Shasta’s new managing director appointed

TEHRAN- Ebrahim Bazian was appointed as the new managing director of Iran’s Social Security Investment Company (SSIC), also known by its Persian acronym Shasta), IRNA reported.

Bazian, who was appointed as the acting managing director of SSIC in mid-March, replaced Ali Rostami, the previous head of Shasta.

The newly appointed manager previously served as the adviser to the head of the Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation and has managed several industrial companies.

Shasta is the investment arm of Iran’s Social Security Organization (SSO).

