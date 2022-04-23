Leader’s message of sympathy relayed to families of Afghan martyrs

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday sent a message of sympathy to the Afghan families who have lost loved ones in the recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan.

The message was relayed by Iran’s deputy ambassador to Kabul Hassan Mortazavi.

The deputy ambassador and his accompanying delegation met with the families of the martyrs to declare the sympathy of the Leader and the Islamic Republic to them.

A series of deadly attacks has led to the deaths of dozens of people across Afghanistan. An explosion tore through a mosque near the northern Afghan city of Kunduz on Friday killing at least 33 people and wounding dozens of others. The attack happened a day after blasts at a Shia mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif.

Earlier Thursday, a roadside bomb exploded near a boys’ school in the capital Kabul, injuring two children in the city’s predominately Shia neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi. A third bomb in Kunduz wounded 11 mechanics working for the country’s Taliban rulers, according to Al Jazeera.

Also on Tuesday, two bomb blasts at a boys' school in Kabul killed at least six people and wounded more than 20. The blasts happened at the Abdul Rahim Shahid high school in the Shia-dominated west of the city. The number of dead is likely to rise. A nearby tuition center was also targeted in a grenade attack.