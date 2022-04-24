TPO dispatches 23 SMEs to Germany

TEHRAN – Iranian Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) has made the preparations to send managers of 23 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to Germany to pave the way for the exports of Iranian-made products to the European country.

“The Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, in cooperation with the International Trade Center has sent the managers of 23 small and medium-sized export companies to Germany with the aim of supporting them to enter the German market,” Alireza Peyman-Pak said on Sunday.

As reported by the TPO portal, the managers of the mentioned companies will visit Cologne and Hamburg from April 24 to May 14, and during this period, they will try to provide the necessary grounds for exporting their products to Germany by attending B2B meetings with German companies.

EF/MA