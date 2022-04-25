Commodities worth over $2b traded at IME in a month

TEHRAN- During the past Iranian calendar month Farvardin (ended on April 20), the first month of Iranian calendar year, 7.231 million tons of commodities worth more than 599 trillion rials (about $2.154 billion) were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME).

As reported by the IME’s Public Relations and International Affairs Department, the exchange traded on its metals and minerals trading floor 5.748 million tons of commodities valued at over 338 trillion rials (about $1.215 billion).

Furthermore, the IME saw trade of 1.372 million tons of commodities on both domestic and export pits of its oil and petrochemical trading floor valued at 248 trillion rials (about $892.86 million).

Last but not least was the IME's side market with 110,781 tons of commodities traded on it.

As previously reported, the value of trades at Iran Mercantile Exchange rose 102 percent, and the volume of trades at the exchange increased 128 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), which was the highest level of growth in the history of the exchange since its establishment.

Statistical data show that in the past year, in addition to new records in the volume and value of trades of different products, 10 major records in total value and physical market trades were registered. In a way that besides the total value of trades, the volume and value of physical market trades, the volume and value of industrial products and petrochemicals trades, the value of oil products trades, and the volume and value of side market trades all hit records.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

MA/MA