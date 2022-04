Communal praying and recitations of the Holy Quran were held at Tehran’s Sharif University on Qadr Night - the 21st day of the holy month of Ramadan, which fell on April 23 this year.

The last 10 days of Ramadan are especially important because the Quran was revealed in this month on Laylat al-Qadr (Qadr Night).

The 21st of Ramadan marks the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali (AS), the first Shia Imam.