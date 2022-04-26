Iraqi parliament speaker due in Tehran on Wednesday: report

TEHRAN – An Iraqi news outlet has reported that Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halbousi is planning to pay a visit to Tehran on Wednesday.

Citing a source familiar with the matter, the Middle East News website said al-Halbousi will arrive in Tehran on Wednesday accompanied by a parliamentary delegation.

Al-Halbousi was originally scheduled to travel to Tehran on March 27, but his office announced the postponement due to the two parties' constitutional and parliamentary commitments, as well as the appearance of Covid symptoms in the speaker of the Iranian parliament.

In a late March statement, the office of al-Halbousi said the visit was at the invitation of the Iranian Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.