TEDPIX drops 1,400 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 1,433 points to 1.521 million on Wednesday.

As reported, over 12.68 billion securities worth 63.999 trillion rials (about $230.2 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index dropped 2,260 points, but the second market’s index rose 859 points.

TEDPIX gained 58,000 points (four percent) to 1.512 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

As reported, the indices of Tehran Oil Refining Company (TORC), Iran Khodro Investment Development Company (IKIDO), Social Security Investment Company (SSIC), Iran Khodro Company (IKCO), Saipa Company, and Isfahan Oil Refinery were the mostly followed ones during the past week.

TEDPIX also rose 145,000 points (10.5 percent) in the past Iranian month Farvardin, the first month of the Iranian calendar year (March 21-April 20).

Head of Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) Majid Eshqi has said 25 new major companies are ready to offer their shares at the country’s stock exchange.

“Many initial public offerings (IPOs) are going to be made in the near future, and now about 25 companies are ready to enter the market,” Eshqi told IRNA on April 24.

“Over the last six months, we have been preparing initial offerings in accordance with market conditions and the balanced entry of liquidity into the market. Currently, Tehran Stock Exchange and Iran Fara Bourse (IFB) officials and experts have made the necessary plans so that the initial public offerings can be made in accordance with the best conditions for capital to enter the market,” he explained.

MA/MA