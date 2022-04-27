Al-Aqsa Mosque must be protected under international law: Iran’s UN envoy

TEHRAN- Iran's UN envoy has sharply criticized Israel's latest assault on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and warned the Zionist regime of the repercussions of its actions, emphasizing that the holy site must be safeguarded under “international law”.

Majid Takht Ravanchi made the remarks at a UN Security Council meeting on Monday, during which he chastised the 15-member body for its silence and inaction on the Israeli regime's crimes against the Palestinian people, saying that the Palestinian people's rights will not be protected as long as the Security Council remains passive and silent about such crimes.

“The continuation of the Security Council's current stance has only encouraged and emboldened the Israeli regime to perpetuate its occupation and crimes against the oppressed Palestinian people,” he noted.

The atrocities committed by the Tel Aviv regime against the Palestinians are well-documented and incontrovertible, according to Iran's UN ambassador, who also stated that they are deemed war crimes under international law and that the culprits must be brought to justice as soon as possible.

Takht Ravanchi urged the Security Council to hold Israel responsible, stating that acknowledging the Palestinian people's fundamental rights is a prerequisite to resolve the decades-long crisis.

In response to the Israeli regime's recent atrocities in the occupied areas, Takht Ravanchi stated that the situation has deteriorated due to Israel's racist policies and harsh crimes against the Palestinian people.

“The Israeli regime has committed its crimes before the eyes of the international community and knows very well that it will not face any consequences,” the Iranian diplomat regretted.

Takht Ravanchi condemned Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque during the fasting month of Ramadan, saying that any violation of Muslim sanctities or hurting the sentiments of Muslims throughout the globe is abhorrent and should not be accepted.

He went on to say that the current “worrying trend” must be tackled immediately and seriously.

“To prevent a catastrophe with far-reaching implications, the historical and legal status of this sacred place must be protected under international law,” he suggested.

“We call on the international community to take precautionary measures to protect al-Aqsa Mosque, including its cultural heritage, from attacks by Israeli occupying forces and extremist settlers,” the envoy added.

Since early April, when the holy month of Ramadan began to coincide with Jewish Passover, Israeli soldiers have targeted Palestinian worshipers at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

In addition to cracking down on solidarity rallies across the occupied West Bank, Israeli troops have continued to violate the flashpoint location.

The skirmishes in Al-Quds fueled worries of a repeat of last year's 11-day war between Israel and Palestinian resistance organizations, including Hamas, in Gaza.

Last May, Israel launched the conflict in reaction to Palestinian reprisal for violent assaults on Al-Aqsa Mosque worshipers and the regime's plans to evict a number of Palestinian families from their houses in East Al-Quds' Sheikh Jarrah district.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the Israeli attack killed 260 Palestinians, including 66 children and 40 women.