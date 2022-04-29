FIVB development support helps to empower women’s volleyball in Iran

TEHRAN - The Iran Volleyball Federation is committed to raising the level of its women’s national volleyball team with the FIVB providing 12 months of coach support to help accelerate the team’s development via the revolutionary program of Volleyball Empowerment.

The FIVB approved 12 months of coach support for 2022 for the Iran women’s national volleyball team, with the Iran Volleyball Federation selecting Italian coach Alessandra Campedelli to help improve the team’s performance at an international level, fivb.com reported.

In addition to coach support, the Iran Volleyball Federation has ensured the team has access to an exclusive training camp with world-class facilities. The team is also set to compete at Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games in September 2022, their first appearance at the event since 1974.

FIVB President Dr Ary S. Graça F° is excited to see the Iranian women’s volleyball team in the 2022 Asian Games.

“The FIVB is committed to raising the level of volleyball worldwide in both the men’s and women’s game. Our sport is gender balanced by nature and we want to ensure this is reflected in the parallel development of both men’s and women’s teams across the world.

“We have been delighted to see the positive impact of coach support on helping the Iran women’s national team to raise both its technical and tactical level, and we are excited to see how they perform at Hangzhou 2022.”

Iran Volleyball Federation President Mohammad Reza Davarzani hailed revolutionary program of Volleyball Empowerment.

“With the FIVB’s support, Coach Alessandra Campedelli from Italy has been able to help us fulfil our plans for women’s volleyball in Iran. I believe that volleyball is the only sport in Iran that could establish an exclusive training camp for women which can help pave the way for their success. The strategy of the Iran Volleyball Federation is to develop gender equality for men and women in volleyball.”

Coach Alessandria Campedelli has also helped share the latest training methods and best practices with local coaches who have had the opportunity to join training sessions.

“With this project, I believe that the FIVB is giving Iranian women's volleyball the necessary support to develop and grow. The senior women’s team of Iran has to improve primarily in the technical and tactical aspects that will allow them to compete with the best Asian teams in the world. In addition to training, they will have to take part in some tournaments and friendly matches to help them to gain more international experience,” the Italian coach said.