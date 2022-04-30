Iran Oil Show 2022 to kick off on May 13

TEHRAN – The 26th International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition of Iran (Iran Oil Show 2022) is scheduled to kick off on May 13 at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds, Shana reported.

As reported, all Covid-19 related permits have been obtained from the National Headquarters to Combat Coronavirus Pandemic and the four-day exhibit will be held in full compliance with health protocols and standards.

Iran Oil Show is among the most significant oil and gas events in the world in terms of the number of participants and its diversity.

The event covers a variety of oil industry areas, including upstream industries, universities and science centers, start-ups, and science and technology parks, petrochemicals and related industries, gas and related industries, pipes and tubes, valves, refining and distribution and related industries, rotary machines, as well as products exporters, and etc.

