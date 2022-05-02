Shahrdari Gorgan win Iran basketball league

TEHRAN – Shahrdari Gorgan claimed the title of the 2021/22 Iranian Basketball Super League (IBSL) for the second time on Sunday.

The Gorgan based team won the title after beating Zob Ahan in best of five, in which they won the title 3-1.

Sunday night, Shahrdari seized the title with a 95-88 win over Zob Ahan in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Shahrdari Gorgan point guard Perry Petty scored 41 points. The American threw a long ball to tie the match at 96-96 against Mahram just before the final whistle last season.



Shahrdari Gorgan won the match 110-103 in the five-minute overtime and claimed the title for the first time ever.