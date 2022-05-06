UN special rapporteur to visit Iran

TEHRAN — The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights will start a visit to Iran on Sunday, Secretary of Iran's High Council for Human Rights Kazem Gharibabadi announced on Thursday.

The visit will provide an opportunity for Alena Douhan to become acquainted with the destructive effects of the sanctions on the Iranian people, Gharibabadi said.

Douhan’s visit will last for 11 days, according to Gharibabadi.

A Thursday report from the High Council for Human Rights Office in Tehran also approved the news.

According to Gharibabadi, the request to visit Iran was made by the Special Rapporteur herself and Iran agreed to it.

Her major purpose, he noted, is to assess the harmful impacts of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights in Iran.

Gharibabadi indicated that the Special Rapporteur will meet with government officials and leaders from the private sector.

He added that she will also tour several centers to present a comprehensive report.

