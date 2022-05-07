Iran-Tajikistan annual non-oil trade stands at $131m

TEHRAN- The value of non-oil trade between Iran and Tajikistan stood at $131.038 million in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), the spokesman of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

Ruhollah Latifi put the weight of commodities traded between the two countries at 139,249 tons.

Iran exported 124,737 tons of goods valued at $91.6 million to Tajikistan and imported 14,512 tons of products worth $39.437 million from the country in the previous year, the official added.

In a message wrote in mid-January by Mohammad Taghi Saberi, the Iranian ambassador to Dushanbe, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Iran and the Republic of Tajikistan, the envoy said that the relations between the two countries are based on ancient and inseparable cultural, religious, civilizational, historical and linguistic ties.

“No country has as close ties and attachment to the Republic of Tajikistan as the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the reason is the racial, historical, cultural, religious and linguistic affinities of the two nations,” Ambassador Saberi explained.

The ambassador stated that the Republic of Tajikistan has a high status in the Iranian foreign policy, saying that Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, the Iranian president, chose this country as his first foreign trip.

According to the diplomat, the presidents of Iran have visited Tajikistan 13 times since the establishment of political relations between the two countries, and the Tajik presidents has visited Iran 17 times. The speakers of the Iranian parliament have also visited the Republic of Tajikistan three times and the speakers of the Supreme Councils of Tajikistan have visited Iran five times.

“Meetings between the foreign ministers and other high-ranking officials of the two countries have also taken place for political consultations and the development of relations in various dimensions,” he noted.

The ambassador said that in addition to fruitful meetings and talks between the two countries’ officials, important cooperation documents in areas of hydroelectric power plants, transportation and road construction, tunneling, trade, television and radio have been signed.

“The implementation of the construction project of Sangtoodeh-2 hydropower plant can be considered as one of the important areas of cooperation between the two countries,” he added.

Saberi said that Iran took a pioneering step in helping develop infrastructure projects in Tajikistan.

Iranian companies have been active in developing projects such as Esteghlal Tunnel, Dushanbe Water Treatment Plant and other projects, according to the Iranian diplomat.

He noted that over the past 30 years, more than 170 important cooperation documents have been signed between Iran and the Republic of Tajikistan, which define the prospects of relations between the two friendly countries and play a decisive role in creating a legal framework for further development of bilateral relations.

The Iranian envoy in Tajikistan stated that the two countries have a high potential in supplying each other with required items.

Saberi said the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Tajikistan have good cooperation within the framework of regional organizations such as the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and support each other's positions in these organizations.

MA/MA