European group visits Takht-e Soleyman

TEHRAN – During a two-day tour of West Azarbaijan province, a group of foreign tourists visited Takht-e Soleyman (“Solomon’s Throne”), a ruined sanctuary in northwest Iran, a local tourism official said on Monday.

The tourists, which were from Austria, Slovenia, and Germany, are the first group of foreign tourists visiting the region since the beginning of the current Iranian year (started on March 21), IRNA quoted Amir Matlubi as saying.

The presence of foreign tourists not only introduces the culture and history of the region to the world but also facilitates economic development and job creation for the locals, the official added.

Besides, the local tourism directorate seeks to renew tourism infrastructure in parallel, he noted.

Takht-e Soleyman (“Solomon’s Throne”) bears testimony to various eras of the nation’s history. It is situated in the southeastern highlands of West Azarbaijan province overlooking a lake with a backdrop of a snowcapped mountain range.

The historical ensemble was established in a geologically anomalous location as the base of the temple complex sits on an oval mound roughly 350 by 550 meters. Inspired by natural context, the rich harmonious composition draws local and foreign travelers who want even for minutes to revel in its peaceful atmosphere.

ABU/AFM