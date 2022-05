Saeid Armaghani named Iran basketball coach

TEHRAN - Saeid Armaghani took charge of Iran national basketball team.

The 60-year-old coach, who currently lives in Hungary, replaced Mostafa Hashemi in the team.

Armaghani headed Iran in 2001/2 and has also worked in Hungarian clubs Vasas SC and Óbudai Kaszások.

Bosnian coach Zlatko Jovanovic was also named Armaghani’s assistant coach as well as Iranian coaches Mehran Atashi and Mohammad Kasaeipour.

Iran are second in Group D of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup qualification.

The Persians are scheduled to meet Kazakhstan and Syria on July 1 and 4 respectively.