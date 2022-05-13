Export from Kermanshah province increases 5% in a month yr/yr

TEHRAN- The value of export from Kermanshah province, in the west of Iran, rose five percent in the first month of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21- April 20), as compared to the same month in the previous year, an official with the customs department of the province announced.

Bakhtiar Rahmanipour said that 495,265 tons of commodities worth $202.865 million were exported from the province in the first month.

In terms of the weight, the monthly exports also indicate five percent growth year on year, he added.

He named fruits and vegetables, ceramics and tiles, rebars and iron items, plastic products, dairy products, building stones, and disposable containers as the main products exported from the province in the first month of this year.

The official further announced that 750 tons of products worth 2.427 million were imported to Kermanshah province in the first month, indicating 86 percent fall in value and 80 percent decline in weight year on year.

He named aluminum alloy, labeling machine parts, and production line equipment as the major imported items.

As previously announced by the official, the value of export from Kermanshah province rose 15 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), from its preceding year.

Rahmanipour said that 525.305 million tons of commodities worth $2.723 billion were exported from the province in the previous year.

In terms of the weight, the exports also indicate three percent annual growth, he added.

He named ceramics and tiles, rebars, iron products, fruits and vegetables, constructional stones, dairy products, and plastic products as the main exported items.

The official further announced that 25,804 tons of products worth $66.351 million were imported to the province in the past year, indicating 10 percent growth in terms of value.

He named aluminum alloy, factory production line, batteries, and tires as the major imported items.

The deputy head of Islamic Republic of Iran’s Customs Administration (IRICA) has announced that the value of Iran’s export of non-oil products has increased 25 percent in the first month of the current year, as compared to the same month of the past year.

Foroud Asgari also said that the country’s non-oil trade with other countries registered a $875-million positive balance in the first month.

Iran exported 7.324 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $3.699 billion in the said month, with 10 percent drop in weight as compared to the first moth of the previous year, the official stated.

The country’s monthly non-oil import stood at 2.252 million tons worth $2.824 billion, with one percent rise in value and 10 percent growth in weight year on year, he added.

