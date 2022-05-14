Rasht mosque added to architectural heritage list 

TEHRAN – The Imam Khomeini Mosque in the northern city of Rasht has recently been added to the contemporary architectural heritage list, IRNA reported on Saturday.

Known as the Rasht Musalla, the monument has been registered on the prestigious list due to its special features as well as the indigenous architectural patterns of Gilan province, the report added.

Because of the importance and scope of the functions of this mosque as well as its special place within the culture of the Gilan people, it is expected to be included on the national heritage list as soon as possible, the provincial tourism chief Vali Jahani said.

The listing of historical monuments in the national heritage list can provide the basis for their preservation and protection as much as possible, the official added.

Gilan is well-known for its rich Iron Age cemeteries such as Marlik that have been excavated over the past century. It was once within the sphere of influence of the successive Achaemenian, Seleucid, Parthian, and Sassanid empires that ruled Iran until the 7th century CE. The subsequent Arab conquest of Iran led to the rise of many local dynasties, and Gilan acquired an independent status that continued until 1567.

Sophisticated Rasht, the capital of Gilan province, has long been a weekend escape for residents of Tehran who are looking to sample the famous local cuisine and hoping for some pluvial action – it's the largest, and wettest town in the northern region. Gilan is divided into a coastal plain including the large delta of Sefid Rud and adjacent parts of the Alborz mountain range.

