Book carrying Ayatollah Khamenei’s discourses on Bosnia-Herzegovina published

TEHRAN – A collection of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s spoken discourses on Bosnia-Herzegovina has been published in a book.

Entitled “Cramped in Their Home: Bosnia-Herzegovina in the Leader of the Islamic Revolution’s Discourses” has been compiled by Vahid Parast-tash, an expert on the Balkan region.

The publisher, Parandeh, has showcased the book at the 33rd Tehran International Book Fair underway at Imam Khomeini Mosalla.

The book was published with an introduction by Hojjatoleslam Akbar Eidi, the representative of the Leader in Bosnia-Herzegovina and the Balkan region.

“The Bosnian war was one of the Muslim world’s crises at the beginning of Ayatollah Khamenei’s leadership; a crisis that represented the second most important consensus of the Muslim world about an issue after the Palestine crisis,” he wrote.

The Leader’s spoken discourses, messages and reports on his meetings made from 1988 to 2021 have been covered in eight chapters of this book.

In the chapter “Bosnia-Herzegovina, a Symbol of Islam in Europe”, the Leader discusses the history of Islam in the region.

The book also contains the chapters “Reasons behind the War and Crime in Bosnia-Herzegovina”, “The West and the Bosnia-Herzegovina Crisis”, “United Nations and the Bosnia-Herzegovina Crisis”, “Muslim World and the Bosnia-Herzegovina Crisis”, “Solutions to the Bosnia-Herzegovina Crisis”, “Iran and the Bosnia-Herzegovina Crisis” and “Lessons on the Bosnia-Herzegovina Crisis”.

“This book is a big step to illustrate well Iran’s major policy on the Bosnia-Herzegovina crisis,” Parast-tash said in his preface to the book.

He said the step he took to study the issue in the book is beyond the reports published by media, and added that the book can be found beneficial by students, experts and scholars.

Ayatollah Khamenei’s latest meeting with a Bosnian official dates back to October 2016 when Bakir Izetbegovic, the president of Bosnia-Herzegovina, visited Iran.

In a meeting with Izetbegovic, the Leader said that the Western coalition against terrorism is not “real” and does not seek to eradicate it.

“Independent countries should quench the fire of division and conflict by strengthening relations and not being influenced by the policies of arrogant powers,” he stated.

The Leader had previously met Alija Izetbegovic, the first president of Bosnia-Herzegovina, in Tehran during the 1990s.

