Iran asks West Asian countries to take environmental problems seriously

TEHRAN — Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman says environment in West Asia is in a situation that everyone must take seriously.

In response to a question about the issue of Iran’s water rights from the Helmand River, Saeed Khatibzadeh stated, “The region of West Asia suffers from a lack of environmental standards due to years of war and bloodshed and special climatic conditions and pressures on ground and underground water resources in the region.”

He asked reporters to talk to environmental experts about this issue.

“Make sure to talk to those who are familiar with this problem. The issue of the environment is an issue that everyone in the region should pay attention to together.”

He also informed reporters that in July Tehran will host the environment chiefs of the regional countries to discuss water, environment and sand and dust storms.

“We have binding treaties with some countries, including Afghanistan. We do not sign pacts with governments, or with governing bodies and short-term or long-term systems. We sign pacts with political structures of government. The systems will agree independently or sign bilateral treaties,” he added.

The spokesman noted that in 1973, a binding agreement was signed between Iran and Afghanistan, and this agreement has an arbitration clause and binding parts for anyone who is ruling Afghanistan.

“Of course, we always tried to move forward with our neighbors. Referral to the relevant authorities or the clauses included in the arbitration ruling is the last resort and we hope not to move in that direction at all,” he noted.

Iran welcomes Turkey’s cooperation in addressing environmental issues

Responding to a question by the Tehran Times that the Turkish foreign ministry spokesman has said Iran’s remarks about Turkey’s dam buildings are not scientific, Khatibzadeh took these remarks with a pinch of salt, but welcomed Turkey’s cooperation in this regard.

"We entrust science to scientists and help each other solve common environmental problems," he said, adding, “I welcome Turkey’s cooperation. We must try to take an executive step for the region and jointly solve the problem of water, environment and sand and dust storms.”

Iran and some other countries, including Syria and Iraq, have faulted construction of many dams in Turkey partly responsible for dust storms.



