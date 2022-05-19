Alireza Faghani appointed to officiate at 2022 World Cup

TEHRAN – Iranian international referee Alireza Faghani has been appointed to officiate at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Iranian duo Mohammadreza Abolfazli and Mohammadreza Mansouri have been chosen as assistants in the competition.

The FIFA Referees Committee announced the lists with the names of the selected match officials for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

A total of 36 referees, 69 assistant referees and 24 video match officials (VMOs) have been chosen in close cooperation with the six confederations, based on their quality and the performances delivered at FIFA tournaments as well as at other international and domestic competitions in recent years.

For the first time in the history of the FIFA World Cup, the FIFA Referees Committee has also appointed three women's referees and three women's assistant referees.

Stéphanie Frappart from France, Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda and Yoshimi Yamashita from Japan, as well as assistant referees Neuza Back from Brazil, Karen Díaz Medina from Mexico and Kathryn Nesbitt from the U.S. will work in Qatar.