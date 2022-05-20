Parvaneh Vossough, an epitome of humanitarian devotion

The late Prof. Parvaneh Vossough, a pioneer of modern pediatric hematology and oncology in Iran, and one of the foremost global authorities in pediatric oncology, devoted her entire life voluntarily to those in need of her knowledge, experience, and guidance.

Prof. Vossough studied medicine at Tehran University and completed her internship and pediatric residency at renowned medical centers in the USA. Afterward, she moved to Washington D.C. where she completed her fellowship program in pediatric hematology and oncology at Georgetown University medical center.

Thereafter, she was appointed as an attending pediatric oncologist at M.D. Anderson Medical Center in Houston, Texas. In spite of various opportunities outside the country, having decided to come back and serve in her country, Iran, she resigned from her position and rejected all other job offers. This was the beginning of a lifelong carrier filled with love and dedication realizing that “cancer is curable”.

The effort Prof. Vossough exerted in establishing the Pediatric Hematology and Oncology ward in Ai-Asghar Hospital, which led to the establishment of comparable departments in various hospitals, was groundbreaking and among her greatest success stories in the field of cancer treatment, leaving behind a legacy of extremely difficult to match. Throughout her many years of service, Prof. Vossough functioned as a dedicated volunteer without ever collecting any compensation.

Prof. Vossough was the chairwoman of MAHAK’s Board of Trustees and an active member of various medical societies, including the International Society of Pediatric Oncology (INCTR) and the Middle East children with cancer with the most up-to-date, proper, and comprehensive treatment protocols.

Prof. Parvaneh Vossough, born in 1935 in Tafresh, passed away on May 19, 2013, at the age of 78. For us, there are no goodbyes, as she will always be in our hearts.

On May 19, we commemorated her efforts and commitment. May her memory and her fulfilling life of humanitarian devotion give us comfort and direction.

