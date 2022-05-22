Iran, Slovakia embark on expanding mutual trade

TEHRAN— In continuation of Iran’s active diplomacy, Slovakia’s deputy economy minister came to Tehran to take part in a joint economic commission.

On Saturday morning, Jan Oravec met with Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy, Mehdi Safari.

Oravec expressed his pleasure over the trip to Iran and described the economic potential of the two countries as huge.

The Slovak deputy minister of economy noted that there is a good potential for cooperation between Iran and Slovakia in various areas such as industries, agriculture, machinery and new technologies which will be taken into account while drawing up the final document of the joint commission.

He also described as important the capacity of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for bilateral cooperation and expressed hope that trade relations between Iran and Slovakia would expand more than ever.

For his part, Safari referred to the history of cooperation between Iran and Slovakia in the field of industry, describing the holding of the joint economic commission as a key step toward strengthening bilateral trade cooperation.

He further pointed to the high economic potential of Iran and outlined the country’s achievements in the field of new technologies.

Safari also underlined the need to pay due attention to such advantages in bilateral cooperation.

