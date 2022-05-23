TEDPIX falls 25,000 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) dropped 25,010 points to 1.557 million on Monday.

As reported, over 13.495 million securities worth 62.025 trillion rials (about $238.5 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index fell 23,944 points, and the second market’s index lost 32,995 points.

As stated by Market Analyst Peyman Hadadi, the national budget bill for the current Iranian calendar year indicates that the government has a more positive view of the market for this year.

