Investment in top nanotechnology projects to gather pace

TEHRAN – The Nanotechnology Innovation Council and the Technology and Innovation Exchange Network (InnoTEN), in collaboration with the private sector, have announced a call for funding top nanotechnology-based energy industry projects.

Nanotechnology, with its transdisciplinary nature, has broken the boundaries of various sciences and provided the basis to increase the quality of life. Therefore, the private sector, with the support of the Nanotechnology Innovation Council and InnoTEN, seeks to support projects and commercialize the products.

It has many applications with the aim of creating cleaner and more efficient energy sources, and also in the field of energy consumption can create more cost-effective systems. Many of these applications may not directly affect the energy conversion process, but have the potential to reduce the need for fossil fuels and electricity.

Over the past year (ended March 20), the total sale of Iranian nanoproducts hit 115 trillion rials (nearly $425 million).

Optimal energy production and consumption, and therefore no need to transfer energy over long distances, can reduce the amount of construction, maintenance, and repairs required in the energy cycle and thus greatly reduce the cost of energy consumption.

Submitted projects will be assessed and evaluated based on several criteria; then the selected ones will receive cash prizes. The best one is accepted for private sector investment and contracting in order to attract funds, ISNA reported on Monday.

Nanotechnology improvement

One of the industries that have experienced good growth in Iran in recent years, proving the country’s scientific development, is the nanotechnology industry, a subject area that has brought Iran to the world’s fourth place.

Currently, nanotech products are produced and marketed in more than 15 industrial fields based on domestic technologies and are being exported to 49 countries from five continents.

The expansion of nanotechnology export programs in recent years and the establishment of bases for exporting nanoproducts to China, India, Indonesia, Syria, Turkey, and Iraq have provided the opportunity for the entry of Iranian nanotechnology goods, equipment, and services into global markets.

Some 42 percent of the products in this field are related to construction, more than 17 percent to the field of oil, gas, and petrochemicals, 13 percent to the field of automobiles, and over 10 percent to the field of optoelectronic.

Some 270 companies are active in the nanotechnology field and it is predicted that their revenue will reach up to 80 trillion rials (nearly $310 million), Vice President for Science and Technology, Sourena Sattari, announced.

Iran’s ranking in nanotechnology articles citation in 2019 has significantly improved compared to 2018, as it moved 26 levels higher, according to the StatNano’s statistics collected from the WoS database.

Based on a report Nanotechnology Publications report, Iran ranked 38 worldwide for the average number of times the nano-articles have been cited in the Journal Citation Reports in 2019, while in 2018, it was placed 64.

It also ranked 4th for the highest number of nano-article publications.

FB/MG