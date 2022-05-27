Tehran, Moscow ink 3 cooperation documents

TEHRAN – Iran and Russia have signed three documents of cooperation following the visit of a high-ranking Russian delegation to Iran earlier this week, Mehr News Agency reported.

The documents were signed by Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Wednesday after they discussed potential areas for cooperation in an official meeting.

The documents cover cooperation in a variety of areas including the petrochemical industry equipment, and transportation.

During the meeting, the Iranian oil minister stressed the need for expanding collaborations between the public and private sectors of Iran and Russia.

Novak, for his part, said that the cooperation between Iran and Russia is comprehensive, and called for implementing the agreements reached between the two countries during the visit of the Iranian president to Moscow.

Oji and Novak also signed a joint statement after their meeting.

Tehran hosted an Iran-Russia business forum on Wednesday which was attended by senior officials from the two sides.

During the forum, Novak said that there are various needs in his country’s market that can be met through Iranian commodities.

According to the official, the trade between the two countries can be increased significantly by reducing import-related restrictions and conducting trade using the national currencies of the countries.

Pressures put on Russia by unfriendly countries increase the need to develop Moscow-Tehran ties, Novak added.

As Novak stressed, a good opportunity was created last year for fostering bilateral trade exchange as the two countries witnessed an 81-percent growth in their trade volume.

Referring to Russia’s willingness to complete North-South Transport Corridor, the official said his country wants to develop the corridor to facilitate access to the Persian Gulf littoral region and expand activities in that region.

North-South Transport Corridor is a sea, rail, and road route expected to facilitate and boost the exchange of goods between Iran, India, Russia, Europe, and the Central Asian states.

EF/MG

Photo: Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji (R) and Russian Deputy PM Alexander Novak signed cooperation documents in Tehran on Wednesday.