Iran football federation is to blame

TEHRAN – It’s true that Canada Soccer has cancelled the friendly with Iran but Iran football federation is responsible for preparing the team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

With less than six months away from the start of the 2022 World Cup, the federation has yet to arrange a single warm-up match.

And time flies.

Iran football team have a historic chance to qualify for the next stage of the FIFA World Cup for the first time ever but the federation’s chaotic situation has lessened the team’s chance to make it happen.

The federation is leading by acting president and it seems to find a president for the country’s football is more important than finding an opponent ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The federation has said it is working diligently to find an alternative opponent ahead of the World Cup and has negotiated with Paraguay but the match will likely be canceled as the match against Ecuador was not finalized.

The federation’s priorities have been seemingly changed at the moment. There’s a power struggle in Iran football and it will be a big setback in preparation for the prestigious tournament.

Iran have been drawn in a tough group along with England, the U.S. and one of Ukraine, Wales or Scotland and it means we are already behind schedule.

The best possible way is the federation holds camp in Tehran and Team Melli play with the Iranian clubs because we waste the time and no other big team are ready to play our team.