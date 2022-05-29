Iran consider Uruguay as Canada’s replacement: official

TEHRAN – Secretary general of Iran football federation Hassan Kamranifar says that they are arranging a friendly match with Uruguay.

Iran were scheduled to play Canada in Vancouver on June 5 but Canada Soccer canceled the match on Thursday.

“We start our training camp in Doha, Qatar on May 31. Given the fact that friendly between Uruguay and Mexico has been canceled, we are going to play Uruguay on June 11 or 12 in Montevideo,” Kamranifar said.

Iran are pitted against England, the U.S. and one of Scotland, Ukraine or Wales in the 2022 FIFA World Cup while Uruguay are in Group H with Portugal, South Korea and Ghana.